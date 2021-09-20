Leading Off (09/20/2021)

One Killed, Five Wounded In Deep Ellum Shootings. Shots were fired from multiple weapons early Sunday morning near the corner of Malcolm X and Main; 18-year-old Kenneth Walker, an unidentified 19-year-old, and four women (ages 30, 25, 21 and 15) were hit. Walker died at the hospital; the 19-year-old was admitted in critical condition. The others have injuries that are non-life-threatening. Something like this has been building since pandemic restrictions eased a few months ago, and it is probably past time to get the neighborhood cooled down.

Navy Training Jet Crashes in Lake Worth Neighborhood. Two pilots were injured, several homes were damaged, but “it could have been a lot worse.”

FC Dallas Fires Luchi Gonzalez in Third Season. The team has just six wins and nine draws in 26 matches this season, so I get it, but I still think he’s a good coach and he was big part of making the FCD academy so formidable. Also, I wrote about him a couple years ago, so I probably jinxed him

Cowboys Overcome Mistakes For First Win of the Season. Dak and the fellas started off strong and then sort of just managed to hang in there until the end, surviving a choppy three quarters that included turnovers, penalties, and a frankly bizarre last few plays to come away with a 20-17 victory on Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal as time expired. They really did look pretty good for most of the game, with a big rushing attack led by Tony(!) Pollard and a surprisingly frisky defense.

SMU Wins on Miracle Catch. I was in the car having a conversation with my son when the SMU broadcast on The Ticket went absolutely bonkers as Tanner Mordecai’s 33-yard pass was batted in the end zone and Reggie Roberson Jr. caught it to defeat Louisiana Tech. I can’t find Rich Phillips’ call but just imagine a toddler reacting to a magic trick and then have that spirit put into a grizzly bear.