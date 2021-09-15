Behold: Photos of the State Fair’s Newest Fried Food Items

Go here for a list of all of the State Fair of Texas’ wild new food items and where to find them. Stick around to play the first-ever edition of the “D Magazine Guess What Food Item I’m Looking At Game.” Answers at the bottom of the page. All images courtesy of the State Fair of Texas.

Round 1

These are the:

A. Space Jam Thank You Ma’am Bacon Ranch Lobster Nuggets

B. Bacon Jam Corn Bombs

C. Texas-Style Fried Cauliflower Tots and Glazed Ginger Bacon

Round 2

This is the:

A. Dallas Hot Birddog

B. Dallas Dog Hotbird

C. Dallas Hot Doggone It Where Is That Bird

Round 3

Here we have the:

A. Big Tex’s Big Fried Texas-Style Fried Rice and Cluckin’ Chicken (“Bwak Bwak!”) Lone Star “Everything Is Bigger in Texas” Combo

B. Cowboy’s Best Friend

C. Chicken on a Stick – Combo #4

Round 4

These beauties are:

A. Texas Easter Eggs. Look, it says it right there on the box. You see it, right?

B. Sugar-Frosted Sprinkle Nuggets and Sauce

C. Ham?

Answers Revealed

Round 1: B. Bacon Jam Corn Bombs from Bailey’s. The State Fair says:

“Crispy, savory, sweet – with a little bit of heat! Warm bacon jam is ladled over crispy corn hushpuppies, then complimented with a drizzle of ranch dressing and topped with homemade candied jalapeños. This bursting-with-flavor shareable treat is sure to become a State Fair favorite.”

Round 2: A. Dallas Hot Birddog from Fletcher’s. The State Fair says:

“The Texas heat can’t compete with the Dallas Hot Birddog! A State Fair classic is reimagined to unveil a tasty union that’s hearty, cheesy, and packed with heat. A smoked turkey frank is dunked in a fiery seasoned batter and deep fried, then smothered with rich and creamy mac and cheese. It is topped with fried jalapeños and then drizzled with Cholula® for flavor that bites back!”

Round 3: C. Chicken on a Stick – Combo #4 from Chans Chicken on a Stick. The State Fair says:

“A new vendor at the Fair this year, Chans Chicken on a Stick brings the Combo #4 to the new food list. Vegetable rice is combined with lo-mein, then finished off with a pork egg roll and grilled chicken on a stick. The chicken is glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce. With so many tasty things to devour in one meal, this dish is best served as a shareable sample platter.”

Round 4: A. Texas Easter Eggs from Scrumbscious Pieshakes. The State Fair says:

“Rejuvenate the excitement you experienced as a kid when you anticipated hunting for Easter eggs. The only problem is (if they were real eggs) you probably never ate what was inside. Texas Easter Eggs will change all of that. They will be a little easier to find, and when you do – wow, will you be glad you did! These mildly spicy, creamy, cheddar cheesy deep-fried eggs will make you wish you had an Easter basket full of them to take home. While they are not actual eggs from a chicken, they are filled with meats, spices, cheeses, peppers, and all things Texas, shaped like an egg, decorated with a savory (Easter colored) ranch sauce, breaded, deep fried, and served in our special Texas Easter Egg carton with a perfect finishing dipping sauce.”

Thanks for playing.