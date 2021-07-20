New Victory Park Mural Fails to Impress

I won’t subject you to the rant I just delivered to all within earshot in the D Magazine studios (way cooler than office) about this new mural in front of the American Airlines Center. You don’t have the time. So here’s the headline and subhead from the press release: “Victory Park Welcomes New Mural by World-Renowned Illustrator Rob Wilson. The West Texas native and former Dallas resident breathes new life into Victory Park with an homage to Dallas’ greatest hits.”

With all due respect to Rob Wilson, this mural doesn’t remind me of God’s work with Adam, breath-wise. Also, Wilson now lives in New York. And while Jeremy Biggers doesn’t want to get dragged into this, that dude, who very much lives here, could have done something amazing with Dirk and Modano and Erykah, people who have filled the AAC with our memories.

What do I know? Maybe some people get emotional about the Chase Bank building.