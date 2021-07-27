Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (7/27/21)

Cloudy today, with a high of 100. We are in it now, people. Stay hydrated and wear a hat on all nine heads.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 27, 2021 7:16 am

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County over the last two-week period is 345; the previous two-week period gave us an average of 141. It wasn’t that long ago that we’d dipped below 100. We are headed in the wrong direction, people. Encourage your family and friends to get vaccinated.

Dallas County Puts Civil Trials on Hold. Rising COVID numbers led the county to shut down all trials in the George Allen Civil Courthouse for a week. Civil Court Administrative Judge Maricela Moore said, “We cannot ask people, ‘Are you vaccinated?’ We cannot put that on a jury questionnaire. We are very sensitive to the fact that those who are vaccinated don’t want to necessarily serve alongside those that are not, and so that is a challenge.”

Arlington Suffers Spate of Gun Violence. Young people are shooting each other at a disturbing rate. There are have been 16 murders so far this year; 2019 saw 19. “We’re losing our babies,” said a mother whose 18-year-old son was gunned down. “It’s heartbreaking! I’m in disbelief. I really am.”

