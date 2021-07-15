Leading Off (7/15/21)

Is That Just Usual Dallas-Fort Worth Air Pollution or Saharan Dust? The dust is coming through, and it might be wise to stay inside this week, my asthmatic brothers and sisters. The haze will reduce air quality. It could also cause some spectacular sunsets. So that’s nice.

What’s Going On With the Texas Democrats Who Left Austin To Block a Vote on Voting Bill? The Dallas Morning News has the answer to that question and more, including some of the logistical things you may have been wondering about, like, “Can the lawmakers really be arrested?” A: Maybe.

Can You Say “Bacon Jam Corn Bomb” Five Times Fast? The heart-clogging savory treat is among the semi-finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards, the State Fair of Texas’ pre-fair food competition. It’s competing against such delicacies as the Country Fried Shrimp Grits and the Lobster Corn Dog.