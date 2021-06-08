Leading Off (6/8/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 202 new cases Monday and two deaths. (Remember: that’s a two-day tally because the county doesn’t report on Sundays.) For the past two-week period, the average number of new daily cases is 100; for the previous two-week period, it was 145. Excellent news! Getting vaccinated is still a good idea, though. Encourage your friends to do it.

Crime Numbers Dip in Dallas. Chief Eddie García’s crime reduction plan, which includes hot-spot policing, is showing early success. Overall crime is down 3.5 percent compared to last year at this time, and violent crime is down 5%. García told the News, “We’ve been doing the crime plan for four weeks. Obviously, we’re not doing any touchdown dances,” he said. It would be funny if every time the cops caught a bad guy, they did a touchdown dance.

Except, Um. Early this morning an argument in an Uptown bar called Harris House of Heroes spilled into the street, where a gun battle erupted. A woman sitting in her car was caught in the crossfire and took a bullet in the chest. She is expected to recover.

American Airlines Expects Busy Summer. With the pandemic waning and pent-up demand surging, the carrier is asking all its HQ employees to volunteer for six-hour shifts at DFW Airport to do stuff like manage wheelchairs and help customers navigate the airport.

Sexy Teeth Take Top Floor of Bank of America Plaza. The dentistry concern Mint has leased the entire 71st floor of the tallest building in Dallas. Sadly, you can’t get your teeth cleaned there; it’s just corporate space.