Leading Off (6/23/21)

No Indictments for Collin County Jailers. A grand jury declined to hand down charges related to the death of Marvin Scott III. Grand jurors instead issued a statement, a rarity, recommending the county form a working group that would study “the best solutions for the treatment of individuals with mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system.” Jailers in March pepper-sprayed, restrained, and placed a spit hood over Scott’s face while the 26-year-old man was having what his family’s attorney later described as a mental health crisis. Scott’s death was ruled a homicide by the county’s medical examiner. Seven jailers were fired, and another resigned.

Man Charged in Shooting Death of 20-Year-Old Woman. Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, has been charged with murder in the killing of 20-year-old Hope Hensley, who was with her three children at her apartment in South Dallas when she was shot. Friends and family members remembered Hensley as a “loyal and loving” woman who “lit up any room she walked in.”

Who Will Be the Mavericks’ Next GM? Former Mavs great Michael Finley, currently the team’s vice president of basketball operations, seems to be the odds-on favorite. Marc Stein says Dallas is not interested in Raptors GM Masai Ujiri or retired Celtics executive Danny Ainge.