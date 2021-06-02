Leading Off (6/2/21)

Luka’s Neck Still Sore. The Mavs star is listed as “probable” ahead of tonight’s pivotal game 5 matchup against the Clippers.

Southwest Airlines Facing Charges of Discrimination. A flight attendant on a Dallas-bound flight moved a hijab-wearing Palestinian-American woman from an exit row because, she said, that in an emergency the woman would “bring the whole plane down.” The Dallas-Fort-Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants the airline to apologize and fire the flight attendant.

Non-Shooter at NorthPark Won’t Face Charges. The man banged a skateboard to scare shoppers, prompting panic captured on social media. Police made contact with the man within three minutes of the incident, determined he was “mentally disturbed,” and will not press charges.

Rental Assistance Not Getting to Renters. The recent COVID-19 stimulus package set aside funding to help renters who were facing eviction because of the pandemic, but local officials say that not enough renters are applying for relief. As of last week, Dallas County had distributed $451,359 of $21 million. Tarrant County only distributed $1.3 million of its $24 million, and Fort Worth gave out $1.8 million of its $26 million. Perhaps more troubling, the City of Dallas was unable to provide WFAA with any data related to rental assistance distribution.

The Latest Gov. Greg Abbott Tantrums. The governor wants to yank the licenses of child-care facilities that are providing services to immigrant kids, and he wants to cut off funding for state legislator pay, as well as their staffs, after Democratic members staged a walk-out to prevent the passage of a controversial elections bill.

State Fair Will Open Gates in 2021. The State Fair of Texas announced today it will return this year after canceling the main event in 2020. The theme: “Howdy, folks,” which I thought was the theme every year.

Three Huge Alligators Spotted in Fort Worth. Memorial Day visitors to the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge spotted the creatures near Lake Worth. There has been a rise in alligator sightings in Fort Worth in recent years, and the Nature Center said recent heavy rains may have moved them into the Lake Worth area.