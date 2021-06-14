Leading Off (6/14/21)

Texas Supreme Court Tosses Election Challenge. Candidate Donald Parish Jr. won’t get his chance in court to challenge the May election results. The District 7 hopeful missed the runoff by 28 votes. He claimed that problems at some polling places disenfranchised voters, which affected the outcome. He had asked for an investigation and possibly a new election, but the state’s high court declined to take his case.

Rhome Officer Shot, Suspect Flees. Late last night, a robbery suspect named Royce Wood fired at an officer during a traffic stop. Wood fled on foot. Police are asking Wise County residents to lock their doors as they conduct a manhunt.

Morning News Ed Board Slams NIMBY Crowd That Nearly Killed Development. In White Rock, neighbors came really close to killing a project called The Trailhead. The development contained affordable housing and a pedestrian link with the nearby Santa Fe Trail. The neighbors near Garland, Gaston, and Grand led an effort to kill it, arguing that it would destroy their view. In the end, they’ll drop the height to 75 feet and increase the affordable units from 5 percent to 9 percent. The News, rightly, presents this as a case study in why it’s so hard to do business in the city.

Air Quality Alert and Heat Advisory, All at Once. This will be a pretty miserable week outside. Expect it to feel like it’s between 105 and 107, and juts know the air you’re breathing in will have a sizable amount of pollutants. Sunday reached 99 at DFW Airport, making it the hottest day of the year.