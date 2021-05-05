Leading Off (5/5/2021)

Mesquite Police Kill Man With History of Mental Illness. Police responding to a 911 call and an alleged assault were confronted by Ashton Pinke, 27, who they say charged at officers wielding a knife and club. Rather than using their top-notch training to tase or disarm the man, they shot and killed him. Pinke’s family says Pinke had a history of mental illness.

Neo-Nazi Gets Prison Time for ‘Swatting Call.’ John Cameron Denton, 27, participated in a nationwide, racist harassment campaign that prosecutors say is linked to several murders. In November 2018, Denton placed a call to 911 in which he claimed to have a pipe bomb and was going to attack Dar El-Eman Islamic Center in Arlington. It turned out to be a “swatting call,” in which perpetrators make fake threats to prompt local SWAT teams to respond to the targeted location.

Wild West Shootout in Grapevine Leaves 3 Wounded. Around 4:45 p.m. yesterday, two men in a black Dodge Charger and two men in a white Nissan exchanged fire at a Grapevine 7-Eleven. Police later found the wounded men in the Charger at a nearby Jack in the Box, and the driver of the white Nissan was arrested after he sought medical help for his wounded passenger from DFW Airport police.

Natural Gas Driller Turns to Cryptocurrency Mining. If there is a silver lining in this story about a Frisco firm that is using excess natural gas at drilling sites to power cryptocurrency mining rigs it is that it makes explicit the underappreciated fact that crypto mining is a disaster for the environment.

JC Penney Cuts 650 Jobs. The struggling department store was purchased by its two largest landlords after filing for bankruptcy a year ago. One hundred of the job cuts came from the company’s temporary corporate offices in Lewisville. Penney is still looking for a permanent home after moving out of its Plano HQ last year.

Daily Reminder that COVID is Still a Threat. Dallas County reported five new deaths and 170 new cases. Half of the county’s residents have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are plenty of doses available. Be cool, get jabbed!