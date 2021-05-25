Leading Off (5/25/21)

With No Charges in Marvin Scott Case, Dozens Speak at Commissioner’s Court. It has been more than two months since Marvin Scott III died while in custody at the Collin County Jail after he was arrested for sitting next to a joint at the Allen Premium Outlets. On April 29, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide, a “fatal acute stress response” that occurred due to an individual diagnosed with schizophrenia being restrained. Seven jailers were fired but none have been charged. And on Monday, dozens of residents spoke at the Collin County Commissioners Court to call for justice. According to NBC 5, an unnamed source said the district attorney will likely present the case to a grand jury.

Neighbor Says He Reported Suspect Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old. Weeks before 4-year-old Cash Gernon was taken from his crib and found dead in a street, a neighbor reported a suspicious person checking the locks to the backyard gate where the boy lived. The incident was caught on video. Police have charged 18-year-old Dariynn Brown with kidnapping and theft, but have not yet brought a murder charge. Councilman Casey Thomas, who represents this southwest Dallas district, called a community meeting with the police chief on Monday night. A few neighbors said they reported Brown in the past weeks but never received any followups from the department. Chief Eddie Garcia said he was surprised at how far this part of town was located from headquarters and vowed to increase the police presence. The location is just east of Cedar Ridge Preserve.

Morning News Editorial Board Decry District 13 Hopeful Burk’s ‘Low Moment.’ Last week, our Alex Macon broke down the dirty pool that is emerging in the Preston Hollow council runoff race. Leland Burk called on his opponent, Gay Donnell Willis, to drop out of the race, alleging she had half a million dollars in unpaid federal taxes. But that wasn’t the full story; Willis was a stay-at-home mom during this period of her life and was unaware of all the taxes her ex-husband owed. She filed for relief as an “innocent spouse” with the court, which agreed. Now, the News’ editorial board writes, “Burk would have us believe that this difficult chapter in Willis’ life leaves her unfit for public office. We can’t read anything close to that conclusion when all of the facts are put on the table and we consider them in the light of what it means to go through a divorce. We aren’t certain why Burk decided this line of attack was necessary.”

Is It Going To Rain Again? Yeah, sure looks like it. Today we have a 50/50 shot of showers, with those to the west of Dallas at a greater risk for larger accumulations. The likelihood tapers off tomorrow, but comes back Thursday and Friday, just in time for a sure-to-be-muggy Memorial Day Weekend. Now let’s go Mavs.