Leading Off (5/14/21)

Texas Legislature Roundup. If the House didn’t hear a bill last night by midnight, it was basically dead. This was the first big deadline of the session, so things were pretty busy. The House passed a bill that would make it a state crime to lie on a background check to get a gun. The Senate gave final approval to a bill that would basically ban abortions. The so-called “heartbeat bill” bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into the pregnancy. Which is sooner than most women know they’re pregnant. The House passed Bo’s Law, named for Botham Jean, which mandates that police officers keep their body cameras on through the course of an investigation. The House also passed a law requiring state jails to install air conditioning units.

CDC: Fully Vax’d Americans Don’t Have To Wear Masks. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky yesterday declared it safe for fully vaccinated Americans to not wear masks outside or inside businesses. Businesses can basically decide whether they want to enforce wearing a mask. I am going to continue wearing mine, if only because it annoys those who have been firmly anti-mask this whole time.

Glen Richter Pleads Guilty to 2019 Lower Greenville Murder. Richter was accused of murdering 22-year-old Sara Hudson and leaving her body in a burning SUV in the 5600 block of Alta Drive. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He waived his right to an appeal.

Beautiful Days, Then Rain. Expect beautiful weather today and tomorrow. Then, starting Sunday, expect a whole lot of rain. Rain is likely every day of next week through the weekend. Are these spring showers?