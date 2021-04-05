Leading Off (4/5/21)

Jordan Spieth Is Officially Back. “There’s peaks and valleys in this sport, but I never expected to go this long,” says the 27-year-old Dallas native, who got his first PGA Tour win in almost four years Sunday at the Valero Texas Open. The pride of Jesuit College Preparatory School is a favorite heading into The Masters this week.

Rangers Ready for Home Opener Against Toronto Blue Jays. Team officials are hoping to fill Globe Life Field for today’s game, much to the consternation of many public health officials. Gov. Gregg Abbott will be in the house for the first pitch. The Rangers are 1-2 heading into this six-game homestand.

Mavericks Return Home on a Four-Game Win Steak. The Mavs handled the Knicks and the Wizards, respectively, over the weekend. Credit defense and lead assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, says The Dallas Morning News. Dallas faces Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz tonight at the American Airlines Center.

Stars Coach Pulled from Game After Positive COVID Test. Rick Bowness left the game in the second intermission of Sunday night’s 1-0 loss to Carolina after a COVID-19 test he’d taken came back positive. Bowness has been fully vaccinated, and the team’s hoping the test was a false positive. Most of the Stars players have either already had COVID-19 or been vaccinated themselves, says general manager Jim Nill.

Four Apartment Buildings Torched in Saturday Night Fire. The four buildings in Old East Dallas were under construction, and no injuries were reported. Just a lot of smoke.

Dallas Celebrates Easter. Buoyed by the increasing availability of vaccines and pretty good weather, Easter celebrations on Sunday felt a little more upbeat than they did this time last year.