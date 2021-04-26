Leading Off (04/26/2021)

Mavs Sweep Lakers. Even without LeBron James and with a very limited Anthony Davis, a split would have been understandable, especially since the Mavs played Saturday night’s game without Kristaps Porzingis and Josh Richardson. But Luka Doncic solved the Lakers’ double-teams finally, racking up 13 assists, and Dwight Powell had 25 points and 9 rebounds, as the Mavs came back from 17 points down to win going away. Big dub.

Joe Tillotson, RIP. I knew Joe best as one of the owners of Barley House, but that was just one of many bars and restaurants he was behind. The 53-year-old succumbed to prostate cancer on April 22.

More Contagious Brazilian Coronavirus Variant Is In Dallas. Dubbed P.1, this strain is more resistant to antibodies, meaning being double vaxxed will not necessarily keep you from contracting COVID. So, again: mask up, keep your distance, be smart.

Second Person Indicted in Murder of MO3. Devin Maurice Brown, 28, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting of the Dallas rapper, born Melvin Noble, back in November. I swear it happened just a couple of months ago.

Dallas Fighting Crime With Brighter Lights. That sounds flippant, but it’s what is actually being done—1,000 streetlights are being converted to brighter LEDs and 200 are being installed in dimly lit high-crime areas—and it is a tactic that already has proven results here.