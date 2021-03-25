Leading Off (3/25/21)

That Storm Was Something, Huh? The first storm cell traveled northeast of Dallas proper, but a second one arrived around 2 a.m. That brought hail the size of limes in some areas, but northern Tarrant County still had it worse earlier in the night. That tornado watch was lifted at 4 a.m. Expect a wet commute today with spotty showers continuing into the afternoon.

High & Tight, City of Dallas, Sued by Woman Who Was Beaten by Deep Ellum Bartender. In 2019, Austin Shuffield was caught on camera attacking 26-year-old L’Daijohnique Lee in the parking lot of the Deep Ellum bar and barber shop High & Tight. She’d been driving the wrong way down Elm Street and wound up blocking the exit. The two got into an argument, which escalated to Shuffield knocking her phone away and then punching her repeatedly. He also pulled out a gun. In her lawsuit, filed this week against the bar and the city, Lee alleges that she was called racial slurs during the attack. Shuffield’s charges began as misdemeanor assault but were elevated to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police arrested Lee for bashing his truck window with a jump box, but the district attorney declined to prosecute. The lawsuit alleges that Shuffield was over-served and had racist comments on his Facebook page. His attorneys deny the allegation.

Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer Optimistic After Closing COVID Wards. Parkland closed all six of its COVID-19 wards this week following weeks of drops in hospitalizations. At the height of the pandemic, it had 200 patients in those units. On Tuesday, that was down to 20. Dr. Joseph Chang, the hospital’s chief medical officer, tells Fox 4 that he’s hopeful Dallas-Fort Worth will indeed reach herd immunity this summer.

Attorney General Ken Paxton Won’t Release Messages Sent During Insurrection. The state’s attorney general, who remains under criminal indictment and fights accusations that he abused his office to aid a donor, spoke ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Journalists have filed open records requests seeking any text messages or emails during his time in D.C., but Paxton is refusing to release them. The state’s major newspapers, including the Dallas Morning News, have discovered that his office has no policy over messages sent through Paxton’s personal devices. Which certainly comes in handy in a situation such as this.

Today is the NBA Trade Deadline. General manager Donnie Nelson, coach Rick Carlisle, and Mark Cuban have been very public in wanting to keep the current gang together. Yesterday, Nelson said it would have to be an “over-the-top” offer to get the Mavs to split up its current team, which is surging as the team’s schedule eases. They have until 2 p.m. to try to put a package together for Atlanta’s John Collins, if they decide to pursue him. Meanwhile, why the hell is Victor Oladipo still a Rocket?