White Rock Lake, as seen from above during the winter storm on February 17, 2021. George Utkov

Local News

Scenes From a Frozen White Rock Lake

The lake basically froze last week. Here are some shots of the ice from above.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner February 22, 2021 11:34 am

Last week, photographer George Utkov captured something very few of us, if any of us, have ever seen before: a frozen White Rock Lake. With temperatures in the single digits, the lake iced over. The shots from above show sailboats docked in ice while others appear moored in the middle of the lake. There are some stranger ones, of ice separating as if a sample under a microscope. Take a look—the lake may never appear this way again.

