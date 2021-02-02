Leading Off (2/2/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 1,427 new cases yesterday and 40 deaths, the latter number matching a single-day record (set just last week) for deaths in the county. In Collin County, the state added 875 coronavirus cases and three deaths. Meanwhile Mayor Eric Johnson apologized for the city’s shambolic vaccination effort at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. People have tried to game the system, and the city overestimated the volume of vaccinations it could distribute. Mask up, wash your hands, keep your distance.

Jason Witten Lands New Job. The former Cowboys great will be the head football coach at Argyle Liberty Christian.

Attack Ad Targets Beth Van Duyne. The new congresswoman and former mayor of Irving is taking heat for supporting Trump and voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results. Here’s an interesting question: if the ad starts airing on a Tuesday, and if you publish a story at 7 a.m. on that Tuesday, pretty clearly demonstrating that the story was written in advance and held until the day the ad started, have you not collaborated with the ad’s creators?

Mavs Lose to Suns. The lede from the Arizona Republic that desperately needs a copy editor: “Devin Booker started slow, that didn’t matter when it mattered most. The All-Star guard splashed a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds with left under to stun Dallas, 109-108, Monday night at American Airlines Arena.”