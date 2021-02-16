Leading Off (2/16/21)

Rolling Blackouts Continue. As of 6:44 this morning, Oncor indicates that 278,894 of its 1,009,302 Dallas County customers are affected by rolling outages. In Collin, 110,169 of its 301,739 customers are affected. Right now it is -1 degree at DFW Airport, which ties our all-time low.

Stars Postpone Game. At the request of Mayor Eric Johnson, the Stars postponed their game last night against the Predators because of the rolling blackouts.

More Bad Weather to Come. From the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, at 5:09 this morning: “Extremely cold wind chills will continue this morning. Another significant winter storm is arriving this afternoon and continue through tonight. Significant ice accumulations will be possible south of Interstate 20. Snow accumulations are expected along and north of I-20, with the highest amounts likely northeast of the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.”

Watch a Dog Fall Through Ice in Southlake. This video of a dog falling through ice on a pool is funny but only because everything turned out OK. As Dan Holmes, the dog’s owner, wrote on Facebook: “Warning, if you have pets be careful.”