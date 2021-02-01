Leading Off (02/01/2021)

Rough Sports Weekend. The Mavs kicked off things by losing their second game in a row to the Utah Jazz, which featured one of the most dispiriting quarters I have ever suffered through in my many years as a Mavs fan, maybe second only to the game against the Lakers when they scored just two points. Then, they bounced back against the Suns Saturday night, looking strong for most of the game, only to fall apart in the fourth quarter, especially over the last few minutes, largely thanks to Chris Paul. Meanwhile, the Stars lost back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes, including a backbreaker yesterday, giving up a late goal and then falling in a shootout. Also, not that you care, but I got up at 6:30 Saturday morning to watch Everton lose to a pretty terrible (or at least in pretty terrible form) Newcastle squad. So, pretty dope, overall.

COVID. Dallas County reported 1,617 cases and 12 coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.

Dallas’ Vaccine Rollout Continues to Struggle. The city sent out 10,000 invites for the doses it had last week; 7,000 people who weren’t invited got the link anyway. That meant on Thursday 40 percent of the people who showed up for a shot were sent home because they had an invalid appointment, and on Saturday the same thing happened to 30 percent of the attendees. Councilman Chad West put the communication problems at the feet of Mayor Eric Johnson, who is also the city’s emergency management director. Says West: “I was getting calls last night pretty late from constituents who I have literally never heard from in the last two years who have never complained about anything. They don’t want to hear about the squabbling. They don’t want to hear about that someone still is not talking to someone, so they’re like, ‘Just get it together to get us vaccines so you can save our lives.'” Johnson apologized.

GameStop Movie Already in the Works. MGM bought the rights to Ben Mezrich’s book proposal about the GameStop stock market chaos. The bestselling author of The Accidental Billionaires (the Facebook origin story that was turned into The Social Network) is calling it The Antisocial Network.

Greenville Ave. St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled. Not a huge surprise, but now it is official, according to the parade’s patron saint, Mark Cuban.