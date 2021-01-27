Leading Off (1/27/21)

COVID. Dallas County announced 1,858 new cases and 22 new deaths yesterday, and new forecasts suggest hospitalizations could reach 1,600 by Feb. 5. Tarrant County’s COVID deaths include an infant as well as a nine-year-old boy. A Plano fire chief was released after being hospitalized with COVID for 16 days. The president promises to ramp up vaccine delivery, and local epidemiologists are studying the emergence of new strains of the virus.

Burleson Man Arrested for Storming the Capitol. Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, is the seventh North Texan charged in connection to the January 6 riots. There are multiple photos of DeCarlo inside the Capitol building, smoking cigarettes, posing with members of the Proud Boys, and wearing Murder the Media News apparel.

Did a Mountain Lion Kill Hood County Man? According to the Tarrant County medical examiner, Christopher Allen Whiteley was killed in a a rare and vicious animal attack, possibly involving a mountain lion. But Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, as well as other animal experts, disagree. Whiteley’s body was found in the woods in Hood County last December, and law enforcement officials have now closed the case. But if the animal experts are right and Whiteley wasn’t killed by a mountain lion, how did he die?

Rough Week for North Texas Workers. This is the new face of labor in America: Walmart plans to replace warehouse workers with robots, a Cedar Springs Kroger tests ditching check-out clerks altogether, and an Uber Eats driver was killed during a delivery.