Leading Off (1/13/21)

COVID Death Toll in Texas Reaches 30,000. Dallas County reported 3,549 new cases, a single-day record. Hospitalizations in the state topped 14,000, a new high. Here’s where you can sign up to get the vaccine, but good luck — supplies are still in desperately short supply. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has asked the state to provide the city additional vaccine supplies to support the county’s distribution efforts. The surge is disrupting the start of the NBA season. The NHL season gets underway tonight, but the Dallas Stars’ first games have already been postponed since the team has a league high 17 players with the virus.

Botham Jean Boulevard. The Dallas City Council could rename Lamar Street for Botham Jean today. The push to rename the street in honor of the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by a Dallas police officer began as an online petition. Some supporters of the renaming are upset that the council plans to only rename a four-mile portion of the road.

New Hope in 25-Year-Old Kidnapping, Murder Case. Police believe new DNA evidence could help solve the mystery of the disappearance of Amber Hagerman, the 9-year-old who vanished on January 13, 1996 and was found dead in an Arlington creek bed days later. No one was ever arrested for the crime.

Mysterious Murder Tied to ‘Emotional Affair.’ For months, detectives hunting for the murderer of 49-year-old Jamie Faith, who was shot outside his Oak Cliff home last October, struggled to find any clues. All they had was a detailed description of the suspect’s black pickup given by Faith’s widow. “Somebody has got to know whose truck this is,” Jennifer Faith told WFAA. Turns out there was a reason Faith’s spouse knew the truck so well — it belonged to the man from Tennessee with whom she had been “romantically entangled.”

Idiocracy Update. No, Chuck Norris was not at the U.S. Capitol for last week’s clown posse insurrection, which was obvious since no one roundhouse kicked the rotunda off the building. President Trump was at the border wall yesterday where he lied more. Let’s take this opportunity to remember the ecological devastation inflicted on Texas lands by Trump’s asinine, useless legacy project.