Leading Off (12/9/20)

COVID. Yes, we’re close to a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is ready for the rollout, and it is possible that additional vaccines will continue to come on the market. But there is some tricky science at play here. We are in the midst of a sustained surge in cases — Dallas County reported another 1,105 cases yesterday and 8 new deaths, Denton County has only six available ICU beds — and new research suggests that the vaccine will be less effective in controlling the spread of the disease in places where the virus is raging. In other words, the vaccine is not a get out of jail free card. Step 1: control the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing, and introducing rapid-testing. Step 2: Vaccinate. Step 3: The long nightmare ends.

Dustin Marshall Wins DISD Board Runoff. The race could be viewed as a referendum on the current DISD administration’s data-driven approach to things like teacher evaluation and merit pay. Marshall, a champion of these approaches, retained his seat on the board by winning his second runoff election.

Mayor Johnson Takes Public Scolding to Fair Park. The Dallas mayor has earned a reputation for reprimanding council members and the city manager around the virtual horseshoe during council meetings. At last night’s State of the City address — presented via livestream amidst the regal trappings of the Hall of State in Fair Park — the mayor repeated many of his now familiar complaints about how the city he leads is operating.

Cowboys Exposed to COVID, Lose Game. Fans were robbed of the intrigue of seeing Dez Bryant take the field against his old team when the wide receiver tested positive for COVID-19 right before kickoff. Inexplicably, the NFL allowed the game to be played nonetheless, and the potential super spreader event also signaled the effective end of the Cowboy’s season.