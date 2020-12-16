Leading Off (12/16/20)

COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-Out. Teresa Mata, a Methodist Dallas Medical Center emergency room worker, became the first person in North Texas to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Perla Sanchez-Perez became the first to receive it at Parkland, where 6,000 workers are expected to receive the vaccine over the next 11 days. In all, 50,000 health care workers will receive the vaccine in the coming weeks. So far, the only side effects are sore arms.

Vaccination Effort Faces Educational, Financial Hurdles. It is going to take several months before the vaccine will be readily available to everyone. In order to make the vaccination effort a success, health care officials will have to convince the quarter of the population who plan to refuse to take the vaccine and the other quarter that is unsure about taking it. The vaccine will be free, but possible fees for administering the vaccine may also inhibit distribution.

COVID Cases Continue Surge. Meanwhile, there were 1,947 new cases and six deaths reported in Dallas County yesterday. Even though the vaccine is here, it is going to require months of continuing to mask and social distance to limit the spread of the disease. New at-home tests approved by the FDA should help. Frisco city officials appearing at public functions without masks or social distancing will not.

Suspect Arrested in Fort Worth Tied to Three Murders. The suspect was involved in a shooting at Bill’s Auto Sales in Fort Worth on Monday where a woman died. Police believe the case is connected to two additional victims found dead in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County.