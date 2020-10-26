Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (10/26/2020)

Gonna be a long one.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner October 26, 2020 6:13 am

Cowboys Lose. In the process of getting run by a not very good Washington team, the Cowboys lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a concussion on an illegal hit, paving the way for Ben DiNucci. It’s a fun name to say. I like to blur it all together like it’s one name: Bendinucci. Like, Joey Bendinucci. Really lean into it. Make it musical; that’s my secret. Anyway, Cowboys are terrible, season is probably over, and now I’m gonna have to really stretch these items.

COVID. Dallas County reported 703 new cases on Sunday and one new death. Mask up. It’s easy and you can hide a lot of facial expressions.

County Sees Record Number of Early Voters. Is SMU political science professor Cal Jillson quoted in this piece? [winks broadly at camera] I guess you’re just going to have to click on that link to find out. But, I mean, yes, obviously he is.

Cold Front! It’s about time. These beautiful jackets in my closet are not going to wear themselves.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments