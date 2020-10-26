Leading Off (10/26/2020)

Cowboys Lose. In the process of getting run by a not very good Washington team, the Cowboys lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a concussion on an illegal hit, paving the way for Ben DiNucci. It’s a fun name to say. I like to blur it all together like it’s one name: Bendinucci. Like, Joey Bendinucci. Really lean into it. Make it musical; that’s my secret. Anyway, Cowboys are terrible, season is probably over, and now I’m gonna have to really stretch these items.

COVID. Dallas County reported 703 new cases on Sunday and one new death. Mask up. It’s easy and you can hide a lot of facial expressions.

County Sees Record Number of Early Voters. Is SMU political science professor Cal Jillson quoted in this piece? [winks broadly at camera] I guess you’re just going to have to click on that link to find out. But, I mean, yes, obviously he is.

Cold Front! It’s about time. These beautiful jackets in my closet are not going to wear themselves.