Leading Off (10/2/20)

Texas Governor Limits Mail-In Ballot Drop-Off Locations. Dallas and Tarrant Counties already only had one mail-in vote drop-off, but Governor Greg Abbott’s new rules, which limit the number of locations throughout the state, could make it more difficult to file mail-in ballots. Harris County, for example, has a population the size of Rhode Island, and its drop-off locations will be reduced from 12 to one. Democrats are calling it voter suppression. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the new protocols put elderly poll workers at risk for COVID-19. The governor says it’s all about ensuring election security. I say wear a mask, vote early if you can, and can we please make election day a national holiday already?

No New Dallas County COVID Numbers. The county is updating its software, which Judge Clay Jenkins says will help with better contract tracing. However, this morning the only COVID tests anyone is talking about is that of SMU alumnus Hope Hicks and her boss, Donald J. Trump. Texas added 3,234 COVID cases Thursday and 112 new deaths.

Pandemic Economic Toll Still Being Tallied. Southwest Airlines warns that without new government assistance it will be forced to cut more wages and introduce more furloughs. And according to a new report, more than 20 percent of workers in Dallas’ tourism industry have lost their jobs.

Heinous Violent Robbery in Arlington Leaves Man, Dog Dead. A couple was taking a walk around their neighborhood Wednesday night when they were attacked by a man, who demanded they hand over their belongings. The robber punched and stabbed the wife before turning on the husband, stabbing him multiple times and fleeing the scene. The husband died of his injuries, the wife was later taken to the hospital and released the next morning. The suspect fled in a car, and a few blocks away, struck a woman who was walking her brother’s dog. Police say the woman was lucky to survive. The dog, however, was killed by the crash. No arrests have been made.