Local News
Leading Off (10/05/2020)
Happy birthday, JB.
Cowboys Lose. Yes, after going down big in the third quarter, they rallied to make it close, and Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards, but it has to be said: the Cowboys aren’t very good and they could very easily be 0-4 instead of 1-3 right now. (They deserve all three losses and deserved to lose the other one, so even though they were close I won’t indulge in any “Yeah but they could also be 4-0” talk.) Injuries are part of it, and maybe not having enough quality time with their new coaching staff, too. It’s their worst start in a decade. Fortunately, the team is in (sorry, technical term coming) a garbage division, so they probably will still make the playoffs.
COVID. Dallas County reported 617 cases (164 were marked as older) and three deaths. Mask up, or I don’t know, get in your hermetically sealed SUV and do whatever.
Everyone Is Abandoning AG Ken Paxton. Several of his top employees filed a whistleblower complaint, accusing him of taking bribes, among other things, and Gov. Greg Abbott seems to have turned a cold shoulder with his “serious concerns” remark. Reminder: Paxton has already been under indictment since 2014.
Comments