Leading Off (10/05/2020)

Cowboys Lose. Yes, after going down big in the third quarter, they rallied to make it close, and Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards, but it has to be said: the Cowboys aren’t very good and they could very easily be 0-4 instead of 1-3 right now. (They deserve all three losses and deserved to lose the other one, so even though they were close I won’t indulge in any “Yeah but they could also be 4-0” talk.) Injuries are part of it, and maybe not having enough quality time with their new coaching staff, too. It’s their worst start in a decade. Fortunately, the team is in (sorry, technical term coming) a garbage division, so they probably will still make the playoffs.

COVID. Dallas County reported 617 cases (164 were marked as older) and three deaths. Mask up, or I don’t know, get in your hermetically sealed SUV and do whatever.

Everyone Is Abandoning AG Ken Paxton. Several of his top employees filed a whistleblower complaint, accusing him of taking bribes, among other things, and Gov. Greg Abbott seems to have turned a cold shoulder with his “serious concerns” remark. Reminder: Paxton has already been under indictment since 2014.