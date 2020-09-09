Leading Off (9/9/20)

First Day of Virtual School Full of ‘Hits and Misses.’ As you might have expected, the first day of school was something of an IT nightmare. In DISD, 6,000-7,000 sixth graders didn’t get their computers in time. The Dallas and Fort Worth ISD websites crashed throughout the day. There were password issues. But let’s put these complications in perspective. In a matter of months, several massive public school districts devised a way to teach all of their kids online. It more or less went off. DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says we should know later today how many kids actually showed up for the first day of virtual school.

Reactions To Chief Hall’s Resignation Trickle In. The Police Association seems happy to see her go. One council member wants a new chief that will shake up policing culture. If you thought the city’s budgeting process was generating drama at City Hall, wait until our elected officials try to hire a new chief.

The Daily COVID News. Dallas County has 139 new cases and 3 deaths. All the deaths were individuals who had underlying health conditions. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the case numbers may be inaccurately low because testing and reporting remains a mess (those are my words, not his. Jenkins blamed Labor Day). Long and short of it: keep wearing your masks. It works. We’re going to get through this.

What Happened to North Texas’ Native Americans? Curious Texas answers a question every Dallasite should already know. What happened to the native peoples of North Texas? One word: genocide. But there are two very important things Curious Texas omits in its brief rehash of early Texas’ official policy of genocide–or, as Texas President Mirabeau B. Lamar called it, the “extermination war.” John Neely Bryan first came to North Texas to fight in the extermination war, and after he helped murder or push out all the native peoples, he hatched his grand idea of returning to start a trading post on the Trinity’s banks. How’s that for a founding story? Also, this city spent much of its history pretending there were never any Native Americans in North Texas. Historical guilt is a bitch. Oh, and about that effort to rename Lamar Street. . .

Stars Drop Game 2. The Golden Knights figured out how to find the back of the net, scoring twice in less than five minutes. Stars couldn’t climb out of the 3-0 hole. It’s going to be a series.