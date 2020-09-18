Leading Off (9/18/20)

This Love Field Entrance Plan Doesn’t Sound Cooked. I encourage you to read this column, about the city of Dallas’ efforts to give Love Field a second entrance and the Park Board’s wide-eyed disillusionment at it coming at the cost of a chunk of Bachman Lake. The city’s Aviation Department believes that the one-way-in nature of Love Field is problematic, stuffing neighborhood side streets with cars and blocking the access of emergency vehicles in the case of a wreck. It’s been pushing for a new entrance since 2014, when the Wright Amendment was lifted and passenger traffic doubled. But Aviation has its eyes on Bachman Lake Park; one of the plans includes a transportation bridge over the lake. The neighborhood feels it wasn’t looped in. The Park Board backs them on this one; for the largely Hispanic communities around the lake, this is one of their few pieces of greenspace. Meanwhile, the plans are on hold while the North Central Texas Council of Governments conducts a traffic study of Loop 12 and the surrounding area. Still, Parks wants to get out in front of this.

North Texas Giving Day Sets Another Record. Kudos to the Communities Foundation of Texas: the annual event brought in more than $58 million, which is close to a $9 million year-over-year increase. Every year sets a new record, but this one seemed in flux for obvious reasons. But North Texans came up big when nonprofits needed them most.

Open Up, Dallas. The governor is now allowing most businesses to jump their capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent so long as COVID-19 patients make up below 15 percent of their region’s total hospital census. Dallas-Fort Worth meets that requirement. That means retail stores, restaurants, gyms, office buildings, museums, and libraries can now welcome even more guests. Bars have to stay closed—unless they’ve already figured out how to get a license as a restaurant, which many have. This is a reminder that the governor’s order now legally allows about 1,400 people in large bars that serve food, like Bottled Blonde. There is no cap on human beings, just building capacity. Wear your masks and stay away from others. The county added 402 new cases yesterday, in addition to another 52 from previous months.

Dallas Stars To Face Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup. The Stars finally have their opponent. The Lightning locked up its trip to the Stanley Cup, or, I guess, locked up another week or two inside the bubble. Game 1 is on NBC at 6:30 p.m. Here’s Peter’s preview of the matchup, which sounds like it’ll be tough. Can you believe The Tampa Bay Times’ writeup of the Lightning win doesn’t even mention the Stars? For shame. Because they’re coming. (Or, I guess, they’re already there.)