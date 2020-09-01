Leading Off (9/1/20)

Weather Is Awesome. All this week and into next week, we have rain chances and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. In September. In Dallas, Texas. Hosanna!

Stars Get Butts Kicked. With the Mavs’ season over, I decided last night to jump on the Stars’ bandwagon. By the end of the first period, they were down 5-0, so clearly I’m a jinx. They wound up losing 6-3. Mark Kiszla wrote in the Denver Post (sub. req.): “If defense wins championship, then Colorado has zero shot to hoist the Stanley Cup. But hop on the burgundy-and-blue firewagon. And don’t forget to buckle your seat belt, because riding shotgun with Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon in this pedal-to-the-medal, no-D-allowed series is a wild ride. Not to mention crazy-good fun.” Pedal to the medal?

Electric Scooters, Be Gone! The city of Dallas’ transportation department announced yesterday evening that all scooter companies have to halt operations by tomorrow and pick up their scooters by Friday. The city is going back to the drawing board on these things. (If we weren’t all working from home, I’d be pissed.)

Coronavirus Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 460 new cases, but 168 of those were old cases held up by a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Triple Murder in Far East Dallas. John Lee Webb, 57, said he had a headache and was tired of all the noise in his apartment, so he shot and killed his wife and two teenage children.