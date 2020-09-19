Join Jamie Thompson and Tim Rogers Monday Night for a Conversation About Her New Book

This will be fun. Is “fun” the right word? One of our former contributing editors, Jamie Thompson, has a new book out. It’s called Standoff (Henry Holt & Co.), and it’s about the 2016 shooting in downtown Dallas. That part is pretty heavy stuff. But talking with Jamie about her book will be fun. You can catch us Monday night at 7 on Zoom. The deal is sponsored by Houston’s Brazos Bookstore. You can register for the event and buy Jamie’s book here.

Some things you should know: this book is really good. I’m not just saying that because I helped with a little editing. Jamie had access to body cam footage that the public hasn’t seen. She has reported this story for years and gotten pretty close to about a dozen SWAT cops who poured their guts out to her, describing what happened that night. So in terms of details and access, the book is amazing. But it goes beyond that. The book is partly a meditation on race and policing and politics. What happened here in Dallas four years ago turned out to be a good lens through which to look at what we’re experiencing today.

The other thing you should know is that Jamie is funny and smart and one of the coolest people I know. Hell if I know right now what questions I’m going to ask her, but I’m sure her answers will keep you entertained for the two hours of our scheduled conversation. I’m kidding, of course. It’s actually three hours.