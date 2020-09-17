Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Dallas Real Estate Market

A few months back, I asked Joe Guinto (a former national affairs correspondent for Investor’s Business Daily) to do some research on our local residential real estate market, with an eye toward writing a feature in the September issue of D Magazine. After making some calls, Joe reported back: “This is the weirdest real estate market ever.” I told him, “Thanks, Joe. You just wrote my headline for me.”

It’s true, though. With interest rates at historic lows and with people scrambling to find houses that better accommodate working from home and prolonged isolation, the market has been, um, active to say the least. Joe’s story went online today. Along with it, we took a look at neighborhoods where prices have gone up and where they’ve taken a dive. Plus we tracked down some listings that might surprise you on both ends of the affordability scale.

Here’s hoping you’ve got the perfect deck to enjoy this fall weather and have already ordered some firewood for the cooler months ahead.