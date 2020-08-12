Leading Off (8/12/20)

The Great Trini Lopez Has Passed Away. Trini Lopez, the musician who rose from Little Mexico to the Ed Sullivan Show, died unexpectedly after contracting COVID-19 while undergoing routine surgery at a hospital near Palm Springs, where he had lived since the 1960s. He was 83. Lopez had 16 hits in the top 40 between 1963 and 1968, including “If I Had a Hammer,” his biggest hit. The singer and guitarist, who cut his teeth in grammar school playing guitar at St. Ann’s Catholic School assemblies and latter performed at local joints like the Cipango Club, was discovered by Frank Sinatra while singing in a Los Angeles nightclub. After achieving stardom, he used his wealth to help lift his Mexican immigrant family out of poverty. My favorite piece of Trini Lopez trivia is that in 1964 he helped create a signature semi-hollow electric guitar model for Gibson, a stylish twist on the iconic ES-335. Now a rare collector’s find, Lopez’s guitar ended up becoming the secret behind Dave Grohl’s sound. A documentary about Lopez’s life is in the works.

Dallas County Posts Third Highest Daily Death Toll. The county reported 30 new deaths yesterday, and Texas surged passed the 500,000 case mark. Yesterday’s deaths range from people in their 30s to their 80s. There some hope of new drugs on the horizon, and one downtown restaurant is now selling Wagyu burgers with a side of COVID-19 tests.

High School Athletes, Soccer Fans “Willing Guinea Pigs” For Sports Restart. College football may be canceling their seasons, but high school volleyball pushes on. Meanwhile, FC Dallas will potentially host thousands of fans for their first match since March tonight.

Orphan Chickens Need Forever Homes. Police found around 20 chickens on a highway in Fort Worth after an accident. The vehicle transporting the chickens fled the scene. Now, Fort Worth animal control is looking for urban farmers willing to step forward to adopt the little lost birds.

Shelve Your Dreams of Winter. The brutal heat may have you dreaming of cold winter days. Sorry, 2020 will serve up La Niña, which means a mild winter in North Texas this year.