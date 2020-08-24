Leading Off (08/24/2020)

Luka Doncic Hits Game-Winning Three to Tie Series. Playing on a sprained left ankle and without the help of Kristaps Porzingis (who sat with right knee soreness), my Slovenian son only had 43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, and the winning step-back three in overtime. That’s all. Here is his shot set to the Titanic music. Here it is but with “In the Air Tonight.” Here is how some players reacted to his shot. This will be the cornerstone of his early career highlight reel, like Jordan going between the legs over and over before scoring on Larry Bird.

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 239 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.