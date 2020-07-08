What It’s Like to Have COVID-19

Some of you may know Liz Golding. She wrote this great story about Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and its beans a few years ago. She’s been a professor at El Centro and a barista. She started this informative newsletter when we all started staying at home. (She talked to me about walking for one installment.) Right now, she’s getting over what she calls “a mild case of COVID-19” that she got in June. Here, she talks about what that was like with her husband, Brian. (And here is the accompanying newsletter.)