Leading Off (7/29/20)

New Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 1,000 for Third Day. The number of new cases continues to drop, suggesting that mask requirements are working. There were 15 new deaths reported yesterday, including an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville. WFAA looks into what it is like to have COVID in prison. And the DMN breaks down the accuracy of different tests that are being used around Texas.

University Faculty Group Asks Governor to Delay School Reopening. The Texas Faculty Association wants Gov. Greg Abbott to delay the opening of Texas colleges and universities or at least order schools to move instruction online. Teachers fear putting themselves or their family members at risk if they are forced to return to the classroom.

Neiman Marcus Battle Heads to Bankruptcy Court. As if weathering the pandemic and a sustained decline in brick-and-mortar retail wasn’t enough, Neiman Marcus is heading to bankruptcy court to settle a dispute related to the buyout of a Munich-based luxury e-commerce brand in 2013.