‘What Are White People Afraid Of?’

I would argue that most people do know how we got here. History tells us how we got here. I know how we got here. The question is “Why are we here?” This moment is about power. America has used systems based on racism to exploit the resources of other people, to develop a biased social and economic society, and to skew opportunities for generational wealth to advance the dominant racial majority: aka White people.

It is true that since the Civil War ended, in 1865, we have seen incremental progress (the 13-15 amendments). Quite often, progress was due to protests against stifling laws and overly punitive and unjust legislative practices toward Black and Brown people. It is also true that many unjust practices don’t change and go unchallenged because some White people are complicit in not using their power and privilege to speak up.

Challenge yourself to think about your privilege and your Whiteness. Have there been times in your life and in your career that you didn’t speak up or speak out? This may be hard for you to admit. If you answered yes, you’ve answered how we got here. We got here due to over 400 years of people (mostly White) not doing the right thing when they had the power to do so at the expense of enslaved and oppressed groups of minority people who did not have the power to say no in order to maintain the status quo or to benefit (usually financially). That is the core of American racism.

Is there one Black woman in America with whom you’d trade places for a day, a week, a year? Have you ever woken up any morning and wished you were not White? At some point in your life, you received an impression that Black and Brown people are not your equal — another difficult notion to acknowledge.

This is uncomfortable. We need less talk and more action. I’d like to suggest that you present your question to your family, your White friends, your White neighbors, and your White colleagues. Ask them, “How’d we get here?” YOU are in charge of dismantling. YOU are in a position of power. This is the work. YOU have to do the work. This is not a group project. We want to see results. That’s how we can all get better. Black and Brown people have heard it. We’ve all been talking about it for generations since Reconstruction, through Jim Crow and the Civil Right movement. It’s your turn. That is the centerpiece of these protests.