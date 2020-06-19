Dr. Clarence Glover, an Elder Activist, On What He Sees In These Protests

In front of Dallas City Hall on Tuesday stood Rev. Dr. Clarence Glover, a Harvard graduate, former SMU professor, pastor, and author. In 1987, he testified alongside Rosa Parks before congress about police brutality. Throughout that decade, he prioritized amplifying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s movement to younger generations. He became close with the King family and was the interviewer for a PBS documentary on the late civil rights leader two years after a federal holiday was declared in his honor. Coretta Scott King asked him to do it. In the 1980s, he would push for police reforms in Dallas.

He’s 64 now, but he’s been marching for civil rights since he was a teenager.

And so of course he was here, standing outside City Hall, watching hundreds of young protesters prepare to march through downtown Dallas to protest police brutality. It was the 19th straight day of protests in Dallas, an unprecedented show of solidarity in the city’s modern history. And Glover was one of the few elders present. The words below are his.

“The thing that you see today and throughout the movement because of COVID-19 is the presence of far more youth. Because many of the elders are staying away for health purposes. In the Civil Rights Movement, we had the elders and the youth in the movement together–we see an absence of that, which also is an absence of wisdom, information, history, and strategy. So I think that’s something that’s unique about this. We also see a far more multicultural movement, made up of young men and women from all different cultures. That is different from the 50s and 60s—we had whites then, but not nearly in the numbers we have seen today. The human family is meant to be a transitional relationship between eldership and youth. Within the animal kingdom, you see, that’s how animals learn to get strong, and how to hunt, and how to do things. They learn from the elders. Human beings are the same way. I’ve learned from my elders, my mother, father, great-grandparents, grandparents. I learned from the elders of the movements, from Dr. King, from Dr. [Ralph] Abernathy, from Mrs. Rosa Parks. They were my teachers. Without their wisdom of where they had already been, I may have gone down the wrong road–I may have done the wrong thing, if you will, in light of the strategy of movement.