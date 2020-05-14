Leading Off (5/14/20)

Main Dallas Coronavirus Testing Sites to Remain Open Through June 30. After a fake by the feds, Mayor Eric Johnson announced yesterday that the Ellis Davis Field House and American Airlines Center testing sites will remain open through June 30. New cases remain steady, but deaths appear to be on the decline in Dallas County, with five reported yesterday.

New Funding Allocated for Testing in South Dallas. City Council approved a plan to start offering mobile testing to people without cars in five southeast and southern Dallas zip codes. Using $660,000 in federal relief funds, the program will last for one year and provide up to 60 tests per day.

Perot Museum Announces 168 Layoffs. Most of those are part-time employees, but the layoffs also include one-third of the senior management team. School closures and bans on group activities are blamed.

“Mega” Mobile Food Pantry Will Be at Fair Park Today. The North Texas Food Bank is prepared to hand out 10,000 boxes of food, a 30 percent increase over the last Fair Park food pantry. Erica Yaeger, chief external affairs officer for the North Texas Food Bank, says 40 to 50 percent of people seeking food assistance are doing so for the first time. The food pantry will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and pickup will be in a new location in Lots 15 and 16. Donate here.