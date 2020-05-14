Cool COVID-Tracking Site You Should Bookmark

Yesterday we had some fun learning about the differences between a linear and a logarithmic line graph. Didn’t we? Who said FrontBurner has become nothing but Sandra Crenshaw ranting about cactus juice and stories about tearing down 345? Not true!

Today I’d like to draw your attention to a new (to me, anyway) online tool for tracking and visualizing the pandemic in North Texas. The Institute for Urban Policy Research at UTD is cranking out the North Texas COVID-19 Data Viewer. This is by far the best local tool I’ve seen. Check it out.