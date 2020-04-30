Leading Off (4/30/20)

All Southbound Lanes of I-35E at Marsalis Are Closed at the Moment. Hopefully you don’t have a commute this morning, but there was a crash.

DISD Plans Virtual Graduations. Caps and gowns and customized banners will be real, and a community cheer on May 21 will be live. But the ceremonies themselves will be conducted online. Allen High School is planning an in-person graduation, with individual ceremonies held on across four stages during staggered time slots.

Dallas County Saw 112 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 Deaths Yesterday. Despite plans to start reopening the state tomorrow, numbers remain high.

Galleria Will Open While Most Movie Theaters Stay Closed. Although the Galleria announced plans to open Monday with modified hours and face masks required for all employees and guests, most area movie theaters have decided to stay closed for now. However, this weekend, the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth will reopen and be showing The Fast and the Furious, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Trolls: World Tour, and Sonic the Hedgehog. In addition to Trolls, Galaxy Drive-In near Ennis will be showing Fantasy Island, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Underwater.