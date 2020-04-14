Leading Off (4/14/20)

Latest COVID-19 Numbers. Dallas County reported 65 new coronavirus cases and its 32nd death. Collin County reported two more deaths, but new cases have declined for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile, we’re doing such a good job of social distancing that it turns out we might not need that pop-up hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Nice work, people!

Cinemark Lays off 17,500 Workers. The Plano-based company has 554 theaters that are all closed. Corporate staff is also taking salary cuts.

People Speeding on Empty Streets. Arlington cops say that they’ve noticed drivers are taking advantage of reduced traffic by going way too fast.

Miles Warnock, R.I.P. He taught in DISD for almost four decades. He died at home over the weekend, and his family is waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death. His brother, Kirby Warnock, published a story on FrontBurner yesterday about the riot at Lee Park 50 years ago. Our condolences go out to the entire Warnock family.