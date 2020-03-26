Leading Off (3/26/20)

Warm Weather Could Kill Coronavirus. Just one COVID-19 story for you today. It’s a (maybe) happy one. We will hit about 85 degrees today. There’s reason to believe the hotter, more humid weather in North Texas could slow the spread of the virus. Now you’ve got a reason to look forward to summer.

Dak Closer to Contract? The Cowboys are talking again with their QB about money. Football sounds fun, doesn’t it?

There Was a Police Chase This Morning. A chopper and a K-9 officer were involved. A human officer hurt her leg.