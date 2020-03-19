Leading Off (3/19/20)

Emergency Declaration Extended to April 29. The vote passed 8-7 at the City Council meeting yesterday. Stay home, people.

Gov. Abbott Will Announce Today Whether He’ll Issue Statewide Ban on Going to Restaurants. Currently, some Texas cities are still allowed to dine in at restaurants and hang out at bars. Others, like Dallas, are not. Abbott may announce a statewide ban today on going to restaurants and bars.

General Motors Plant in Arlington Closes for Deep Cleaning. It will suspend manufacturing operations until March 30 for public safety. Afterward, it’ll be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

Erykah Badu Plans Livestream Concert from her Dallas Bedroom. She announced this yesterday on Instagram, where I’m sure she’ll announce when the concert will actually happen.