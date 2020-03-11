Leading Off (3/11/20)

Dallas County Has Its First Coronavirus Cases. They’re a 77-year-old man, who is from out of the state but was tested and remains here, and a close Dallas County contact in his 50s. Texas has only tested 150 people so far (resulting in 32 cases), and the county won’t say how many of those people are here. A first case also popped up in Tarrant County on Tuesday. Collin County has three, all of them from the same family.

Rangers Could Have to Relocate Opening Day. They’re scheduled to play in Seattle, but the Seattle Times is reporting that Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in counties including T-Mobile Park, the Mariners’ stadium. So that series, which begins March 26, could come down to Arizona, according to the DMN’s Evan Grant. FC Dallas’ spot on March 21 against the Sounders is also in doubt. Washington is one of the hardest hit spots in the country so far.

It’s Coyote Season. The City of Mesquite is here to help.