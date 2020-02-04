Leading Off (2/4/20)

DeSoto City Audit Riles Residents. What the heck is going on down in DeSoto? Councilwoman Candice Quarles’ husband defrauded the city to the tune of about $140,000, but an auditor hired to look into the matter did such a half-assed job that some DeSotoers (DeSotoites?) are up in arms. AND Quarles refuses to resign.

Arlington Principal Donates Kidney to Students’ Parent. Over the winter break, Sarah Schecter, head of the lower school at The Oakridge School, donated a kidney to Nate Jones, a father of three of her students and a man she didn’t even know all that well. She should serve as an example for us all. Donate a kidney today to a stranger.

Trial Starts Today for Former Cop Who Killed a Woman. Three years ago, Christopher Hess and another officer, Jason Kimpel, put 13 bullets into the passenger window of a car driven by Genevive Dawes. Hess was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant. His trial starts today.

A Hockey News Item! Stars defenseman Stephen Johns has been suffering from post-traumatic headaches and hadn’t played a game in nearly two years. Last night he put the biscuit in the basket, and there was much rejoicing as the Stars beat the Rangers 5-3.