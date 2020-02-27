Leading Off (2/27/20)

City Council Approves Grant for Boarding School for Students in Need. Dallas businessman Randy Bowman received a $400,000 grant to build the city’s first urban boarding school for kids in poverty. It’ll be in Oak Cliff and will house 16 third, fourth, and fifth graders. Families won’t be on the hook for anything.

Dallas Attorney Arrested Over Child Porn Accusation. Adrian Crane, a lawyer who represented a gymnastics coach convicted of sexual assault, was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography at his home. Crane’s girlfriend was the one who found photos on his computer.

Murder Suspect’s Gun Also Used in Plano Killing. Jimmy Markell Chisolm has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Dominique White. He also has a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, which was used in a Plano murder last year.