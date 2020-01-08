Leading Off (1/8/19)

DPS Releases Schaston Hodge Video. It shows a short pursuit after state troopers try to pull over Hodge’s car for failing to signal, and before Hodge turns into his grandmother’s driveway and bolts for the door with a gun in his hand. DPS has said he fired that gun, although it’s difficult to tell exactly when that happens in the two body cam videos. Hodge was shot 16 times. It happens very quickly, and then you see the troopers providing medical attention. Big ups to the DMN’s Cassandra Jaramillo for staying on this and getting some answers.

Dallas County Awards $1.9 Million To Promote the Census. The contract went to Sophia Johnson’s Alpha Business Images, which is tasked with making sure hard-to-count communities are counted. She will also subcontract out close to $400,000 of that to her husband’s company, JBJ Management.

Central Market Development in Uptown Gets Closer to Start. Building permits have been filed in “one of Uptown Dallas’ most anticipated projects.” Would be more anticipated if H-E-B would stop sticking us with their high-priced spinoff brand and give us the real thing I’ve heard so much about.