Leading Off (1/10/20)

The Weather Might Be Wild This Weekend. The WFAA website is very difficult to read, so allow me to summarize this for you: there’s a good chance for severe weather starting this afternoon, so be aware. It’s likely to run along the Interstate 35 corridor and points east. That will give to a cold front later tonight that will plunge temperatures into the 40s. By 9 p.m., rain will spread from Oklahoma to Mexia. According to the much easier to read website of NBC 5, those storms could bring winds of up to 70 mph, hail, and possibly tornadoes. It seems like the worst of that will be further north of Dallas. Saturday, we’ll get some light rain. But tonight is the time to be aware and prepared.

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Woman Near Oak Cliff Park. Earlier this week, Callisha Parks exited her red SUV in the 1300 block of Valley Street and was nearly immediately shot and killed. Yesterday, 30-year-old Leon Paul Lacy was arrested in her death.

Mike Ablon Buys the Grape. OK, the building, but still. The developer and former mayoral candidate snapped up the spot on Lower Greenville and promised not to tear anything down. His quote to Steve Brown sounds a lot like his approach to his buildings in the Design District, before he sold them: “That building should still be part of the fabric of Greenville Avenue,” he said. “Everybody has a story about eating at the Grape.”