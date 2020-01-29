Leading Off (01/29/20)

Lorraine Birabil Is Your New District 100 State Rep. The activist and political operative led early and often over businessman and developer James Armstrong III in the race for Eric Johnson’s vacated seat. Birabil earned 1,643 votes, about 66 percent, to Armstrong’s 836, about 34 percent. She can’t get too comfortable, because the primaries are in March.

Mandy Ginsberg Steps Down at Match Group. She says it was a personal decision—her house is unlivable from October’s tornado and she’s had two surgeries, although she says her long-term prognosis is strong. Axios published Ginsberg’s letter to employees. She was one of DFW’s far too few women CEOs, so its good to see Shar Dubey, who’d been serving as Match’s president, is up next.

Here Are Some Plans for a Galleria Redo. Less ice rink and shop space, more event space and landscaped pedestrian plazas. But nothing’s set in stone.

Chiefs Play in Super Bowl Sunday. This is a Dallas story, because Clark Hunt is from Dallas. Have I mentioned this?