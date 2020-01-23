Downtown Dallas Residents Say Post Office Stinks

We’ve got a D Magazine subscriber who lives downtown and is pretty fed up with his mail delivery — or lack thereof. His magazines keep getting bounced back, with the post office saying that his address doesn’t exist. He’s not alone. NBC Channel 5 did a story last month about downtown residents having all sorts of problems with their mail. They talked to a woman who was getting RSVPs for her wedding two months after it happened. The USPS issued a statement to NBC saying, in part, “Local postal management is aware of this specific issue and is researching the matter. The Postal Service will take all appropriate steps to ensure deliveries are handled properly.”

Judging from this thread on the Downtown Dallas Residents Council Facebook page, the post office folks still haven’t taken those steps. I can see only one solution to this problem. I will have to go to City Tavern every day with a stack of magazines and personally hand them out to subscribers who show up and request their copy. This won’t be easy. But I’m here to serve.